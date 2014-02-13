How To Climb The World’s Second-Tallest Tower

Warning: dizzying heights ahead. Fearless explorers Vitaliy Raskalov and Vadim Makhor–“Skywalkers” who regularly (and illicitly) scale the heights of some of the world’s tallest attractions–recently went to China to explore Gensler’s under-construction Shanghai Tower , the world’s second-tallest building.

Bucking any normal person’s notion of safety, they jump fences, elude security, and clamber up cranes to balance precariously at a stomach-lurching height of more than 2,000 feet. They captured the day-and-a-half-long experience on video, giving non-daredevils at home a heart-stopping bird’s eye view of Shanghai. Excuse me while I go find my stomach, it seems to have dropped out of my body around the two-minute mark.

Read more about their journey here.SF