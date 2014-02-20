The Cutting Board Gets An Op-Art Makeover

Being pretty isn’t usually the prerogative of the humble cutting board, which spends most of its time getting hacked at, covered in a mess of food. But with Shape Boards , Brooklyn-based design firm Bower gives cutting boards a stunning makeover, turning them into playful pieces of op-art.

Designed by Danny Giannella and Tammer Hijazi, Shape Boards are both functional and decorative. One side is a plain wooden surface for slicing and dicing, but the other side gives the illusion of three-dimensionality, painted with eye-popping geometric shapes. One looks, very convincingly, like a cube, another like a cone, another like a log. “We figured you might as well have something interesting to look at while your cutting board isn’t in use,” Bower writes on the designers’ website. When not in use, the boards can be hung on the wall or stood up on their edges like colorful sculptures for your kitchen.





Giannella and Hijazi were inspired by San Francisco-based graffiti artist Barry McGee, who uses color and optical illusion to make flat surfaces appear jagged and sculptural. Bower’s clever design plays with how we perceive everyday objects, turning the practical into the aesthetic. Shape Boards are available here in various shapes, sizes, and types of wood, from $75.CD