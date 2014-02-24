How Trevor Paglen Became The (Unofficial) Stock Photographer Of U.S. Spy Agencies

Trevor Paglen deals in state secrets far more than the average artist. A New York-based artist, geographer, and author, Paglen has photographed secret military sites and spy satellites. His latest attempt to capture what the U.S. government would rather we not see: photographs of intelligence-agency headquarters in the D.C. area.





The photos have been made available in the public domain, meaning anyone can use them. This is important because there are very few publicly available images of the headquarters of the National Security Agency, the National Reconnaissance Office, and the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency. That’s all but made Paglen the unofficial stock photographer of U.S. intelligence infrastructure.

The CIA was not very helpful.

Paglen spoke to Co.Design about his work, which first appeared on The Intercept, Glenn Greenwald’s new site, and Creative Time Reports, a nonprofit arts website.

Co.Design: How did this project get started?

Trevor Paglen: It basically got started because there were all these NSA stories coming out based on the Snowden documents. There were very few images of the NSA out there. There’s one image in particular of the NSA that I think is from the 1970s that seemed to be the image that most places were using. I got annoyed looking at that one image all the time. I thought, what’s going on here that we have such a small visual vocabulary that we’re using to try to “see” the NSA?

How difficult was the process of capturing these photos?

The thing that was a big question mark was whether the NSA would kind of go along with this. All of the air space above those places is restricted. So the people at Creative Time were coordinating with people at the NSA–to the NSA’s credit they were actually really great about being open. Last year, there’s no way that they would have allowed something like this to go on.