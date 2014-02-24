Lotus Builds A Rad Superbike Evocative Of “Tron”

This here is the Lotus C-01, the first motorcycle from the venerable British sports car maker. And clearly it’s far from your typical superbike: Sure, it’s got 200 horsepower and weighs in at just a touch under 400 pounds, but the design!

Created by Daniel Simon, perhaps best known for crafting the visual effects in the movie Tron, the C-01 looks like nothing else on the road. The profile is extremely low for a bike, evoking the Light Cycles from the movie, even though the bike isn’t overtly Tron-branded or -associated. “We have worked hard to create a motorcycle with very distinctive features such as a clean main body, an extremely low side profile, a bold stance, a unique air intake, logical partline solutions and clean graphics,” said Simon.





Who knows how practical it is; commenters at gearhead blog Jalopnik have expressed concern that the low-slung seating will be uncomfortable to ride. But it sure does look cool.

Against all odds, the C-01 actually will go on sale, albeit in limited numbers. Lotus says they’ll release a series of 100 of them, in a host of different colors (none of them black and neon blue), though Lotus has declined to say how much they’ll cost. We wouldn’t hold out for the C-01 falling in our price range, though (my personal price range for a motorcycle being somewhere between $0 and $18).DN