Nokia’s Treasure Tag Ensures You’ll Never Lose Your Phone Again

Nothing is certain but death and taxes–and, at some point in between, losing your phone. Fortunately, there’s now a slew of object trackers that can piggyback onto all your valuables and keep them from becoming irrecoverably lost.





Nokia is the first major cellphone manufacturer to create an attractive accessory that keeps tabs on your precious possessions. The size of a matchbook, the featherweight Treasure Tag can be attached to your phone, bag, or wallet and syncs via Bluetooth with an app on your phone. Should you walk out the door without either the tag or, say, your keys, your phone and keys will both sound an alarm. Users can track up to four items, with four separate Treasure Tags that each stay charged for six months.





It’s not the first object tracker to be rolled out–Button TrackR came first, Tile got loads of Kickstarter love over the summer–but it’s an astute move by a cellphone maker of Nokia’s size–and an opportunity for other businesses to take notice and start developing tracker accessories alongside phone cases and headphones. Until, that is, we simply start wearing our phones on our face.

Treasure Tags will likely cost around $30 and be available globally in April.MR