Here’s What Happens When Iris Van Herpen, The Alexander McQueen Of Tech, Curates A Magazine

Dutch fashion designer Iris Van Herpen, the mastermind behind many of Bjork and Lady Gaga’s futuristic costumes, has grown dresses from magnet filings and based an entire collection on photos of vermin and lice taken under a microscope. The first to 3-D print haute couture , her avant-garde, otherworldly designs fuse fashion with science and tech.

Now, she’s made her first foray into the world of print as guest editor of A Magazine Curated By, a Belgian fashion publication that taps a top designer to develop personalized content for each issue.





Her ultra-modern aesthetic shocks and awes as usual, starting with the cover image, shot by photographer and director Pierre Debuscherre: model Hane Gabby Odiele has A Magazine Curated By tattooed to her gums, exposed by a golden ring peeling her lips apart, like high-fashion orthodontia. Debuscherre shot digitally manipulated pieces from Van Herpen’s sculptural collections as well as pieces by Christian Dior, haute-goth capes by Viktor & Rolf, and colorful latex blazers by past collaborator Maison Martin Margiela. Also featured is an interview with choreographer Benjamin Millepied, with whom Van Herpen collaborated on these cyborg-chic ballet costumes made from hundreds of clear plastic chips sewn to stretchy tulle.

What inspired her work for the issue? “Science, art, philosophy, dance, biology, technology and daily life; invisible things like radiation, electricity, energy, magnetism, matter,” Van Herpen told Nowness. “Inspiration is a matter of sensitivity,” Van Herpen says in her editor’s letter. “It is the ability to collect from the past, present and future as they shift past us simultaneously.”

A Magazine Curated By Iris Van Herpen was launched in select stores this week. Read more here.CD