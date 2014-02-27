Every Frame Of Your Favorite Movie On A Single Canvas

Do you ever secretly miss having a wall plastered with movie posters but don’t want to seem stuck in your college dorm days? MovieDNA offers a fresh new take on the movie poster, worthy of even the most mature of interiors. Rob Hansen and Garrick Dartnell, a pair of British movie buffs who “dabble in graphic design,” extract the dominant hue from every frame of a film and turn it into a strip of color, then sequence these strips into a single painterly composition you can hang on your wall.

These prints capture the films’ palettes and emotional essences: There are the brilliant blues of Pixar’s Finding Nemo, the eerie neon greens of The Matrix, the bloody reds of Pulp Fiction. So if you love Night of the Living Dead but don’t want pictures of actual zombies on your wall, MovieDNA lets you pay homage with an abstract pattern of black and white stripes.





Hansen and Dartnell are currently funding MovieDNA on Kickstarter, and are taking requests for sequencing films–they claim they probably have the film you want in their collection of 2,000 DVDs, but they will purchase a film especially for you if it’s obscure.CD