2013 Innovation By Design Awards: 2-D

In 2013, we put out a call to the design and business communities: What are the best design-driven innovations of the past year? We received more than 1,200 submissions from big corporations, small shops, and students from around the world.

Here are the 2013 finalists in the 2-D category (this year renamed Graphic Design). They should give you a good sense of what the judges will be looking for. And for a more in-depth look at last year’s judging, go here.

Finalists

American Airlines: AA’s first logo rebranding in more than 40 years (with a new cabin look to follow)

American Airlines
Geothermal Heat Pump Manual
A Pentagram-designed guide to alternative energy sources, for New York homeowners

Little Sun
Artful branding for solar-powered lamps

Making Policy Public
Graphic guides to New York’s complicated municipal codes

Winner


USA Today
A new logo and brand identity for the newspaper, by creative agency Wolff Olins

