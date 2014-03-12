2013 Innovation By Design Awards: 2-D

In 2013, we put out a call to the design and business communities: What are the best design-driven innovations of the past year? We received more than 1,200 submissions from big corporations, small shops, and students from around the world.

The 2014 Innovation By Design Awards will celebrate the year’s most ambitious ideas, products, and business ventures. Finalists will be featured in the design issue of Fast Company magazine, and winners will be unveiled at an awards ceremony in October. Register today .

Here are the 2013 finalists in the 2-D category (this year renamed Graphic Design). They should give you a good sense of what the judges will be looking for. And for a more in-depth look at last year’s judging, go here.

American Airlines: AA’s first logo rebranding in more than 40 years (with a new cabin look to follow)

AA’s first logo rebranding in more than 40 years (with a new cabin look to follow)

Geothermal Heat Pump Manual

A Pentagram-designed guide to alternative energy sources, for New York homeowners

Little Sun

Artful branding for solar-powered lamps

Making Policy Public

Graphic guides to New York’s complicated municipal codes





USA Today

A new logo and brand identity for the newspaper, by creative agency Wolff Olins