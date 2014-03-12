2013 Innovation By Design Awards: Spaces

In 2013, we put out a call to the design and business communities: What are the best design-driven innovations of the past year? We received more than 1,200 submissions from big corporations, small shops, and students from around the world.
Here are the 2013 finalists in the Spaces category. They should give you a good sense of what the judges will be looking for this year.
Finalists
Cloud
An interactive sculpture built from 6,000 lightbulbs
Solar-Powered Floating Schools
Floating schools and health clinics for the flood-ridden
Whangapoua Sled House
A portable beach house in New Zealand
Fast Track
A 560-foot, outdoor trampoline sidewalk
The Whitney Studio
The Whitney Museum of American Art’s education center, built from shipping containers
Winner
Klong Toey Community Lantern
An indoor and outdoor modular community center in Bangkok