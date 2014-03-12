advertisement
2013 Innovation By Design Awards: Spaces

In 2013, we put out a call to the design and business communities: What are the best design-driven innovations of the past year? We received more than 1,200 submissions from big corporations, small shops, and students from around the world.

Here are the 2013 finalists in the Spaces category. They should give you a good sense of what the judges will be looking for this year.

Finalists

Cloud: An interactive sculpture built from 6,000 lightbulbs

An interactive sculpture built from 6,000 lightbulbs

Floating schools and health clinics for the flood-ridden

A portable beach house in New Zealand


A 560-foot, outdoor trampoline sidewalk

The Whitney Museum of American Art’s education center, built from shipping containers

Winner

An indoor and outdoor modular community center in Bangkok

