2013 Innovation By Design Awards: Spaces

In 2013, we put out a call to the design and business communities: What are the best design-driven innovations of the past year? We received more than 1,200 submissions from big corporations, small shops, and students from around the world.

The 2014 Innovation By Design Awards will celebrate the year’s most ambitious ideas, products, and business ventures. Finalists will be featured in the design issue of Fast Company magazine, and winners will be unveiled at an awards ceremony in October. Register today .

Here are the 2013 finalists in the Spaces category. They should give you a good sense of what the judges will be looking for this year.

Cloud: An interactive sculpture built from 6,000 lightbulbs

Cloud

An interactive sculpture built from 6,000 lightbulbs

Solar-Powered Floating Schools

Floating schools and health clinics for the flood-ridden

Whangapoua Sled House

A portable beach house in New Zealand





Fast Track

A 560-foot, outdoor trampoline sidewalk

The Whitney Studio

The Whitney Museum of American Art’s education center, built from shipping containers