2013 Innovation By Design Awards: Social Good

In 2013, we put out a call to the design and business communities: What are the best design-driven innovations of the past year? We received more than 1,200 submissions from big corporations, small shops, and students from around the world.

Here are the 2013 finalists and winner in the Social Good category. They should give you a good sense of what the judges will be looking for in this year’s competition.

Clean Team

Ghana-based service for portable toilet rentals and cleaning, by Unilever





Firefly Newborn Phototherapy

Treatment lamps for infant jaundice

The Lucky Iron Fish Project

A cure for anemia in Cambodia

ReMotion knee

An affordable, likable prosthetic knee





AidPod

Medicine shipped in Coca-Cola crates