How Spritz Redesigned Reading, Letting You Scan 1,000 Words A Minute

When we read, our eyes move across a page or a screen to digest the words. All of that eye movement slows us down, but a new technology called Spritz claims to have figured out a way to turn us into speed-readers. By flashing words onto a single point on a screen, much like watching TV, Spritz says it will double your reading speed.

Spritz Inc. is attempting to redesign reading–and renaming it “spritzing”–by streaming one word at a time at speeds varying between 250 and 1,000 words per minute. Words are centered around an “Optimal Recognition Point” in a special display called the “Redicle.” This method reportedly eliminates the time-consuming need to move your eyes across a page, which Spritz’s research suggests improves focus and comprehension. “Atlas Shrugged in a day? You betcha,” promises the site.





“Spritzing is not for everyone,” CEO and co-founder Frank Waldman tells Co.Design. “But for digesting emails, social media streams, and news especially, it allows you to read more in a shorter amount of time. My 87-year-old aunt-in-law just started spritzing and she loves it.”

The technology was released last Sunday at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, and the company has since received more than 5,000 developer submissions. More than 1 million people have tested out the technology on the company’s site. Waldman says the company is developing Spritz readers for texting, social media, eBooks, smartwatches, and smartphones. Samsung will be shipping the Galaxy S5 and Gear2 with Spritz’s email reader preinstalled.





Waldman believes the technology has promise for educational settings, too. During testing, several users with dyslexia or ADD said Spritzing helped them concentrate and absorb information more easily. “The idea of flashing one word at a time came from research on disability back in the ’70s,” Waldman says. “It’s not new. It’s a bit like flashcards on steroids.”