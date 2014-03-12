These Murphy Beds Are Like Bedrooms On Wheels

When artists and curators come to visit the Museion, a contemporary art museum in Northern Italy, they don’t stay in a Marriott. No, those lucky souls get to stay in a residence named the Atelierhouse , designed by Italian designer Harry Thaler.

The Atelierhouse is a minimal sort of concrete space: grey slab floors; whitewashed walls (one of all windows); simple, vaguely Scandinavian-looking blonde wood furniture. But what we really like are the beds. Instead of splitting the room up into multiple sections, the sleeping furniture are modified Murphy beds–beds that fold down from the wall (or from within their own containers).





The Atelierhouse has two beds. One is a twin size, which folds down from within a wooden box on wheels, so it can be pushed around the apartment as needed. The second one is more interesting: It’s a sort of bedroom-in-a-box. The bed, a larger double bed, lies at the bottom of a large crate. It’s not a Murphy bed; it’s more like a mattress inserted into a refrigerator box. The walls swing open for airiness, but they can also be closed for privacy, keeping the sleeper entirely inside the crate.

That larger bed/bedroom also has a light on the inside and a closet at the rear, which sounds very cozy indeed. It’s almost like a movable, self-contained bedroom. I love the idea of a single piece of boxy furniture that has everything you might need. It reminds me of a less extreme example of the bed/couch/closet/desk/bathroom box in the middle of this converted garage in Bordeaux. Boxes: much cooler than they used to be.

[via]Dezeen[/via]DN