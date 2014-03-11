Infographic: Where’s The Most Expensive Pizza In Your City?

If there’s one thing Americans can all agree on–old or young, blue state or red state, male or female, mineral or vegetable–it’s that pizza is cool and we all deserve to have someone deliver it to our homes. But the price varies throughout this fine nation–even among neighborhoods in the same city.

NPR, in doing very important research for a piece that indicates you should always buy a larger pizza than you think you need, found themselves in possession of a whole mess of data about pizza prices. And given that a favorite pastime of pretty much every resident of every major city is arguing about which neighborhoods are better, why not combine that data into a post that adds pizza prices to that equation?





The graphs don’t seem to really follow that more expensive neighborhoods have more expensive pizza. In Brooklyn, for example, the relatively inexpensive neighborhoods of Coney Island, Clinton Hill, and Sheepshead Bay all have very expensive pizza, while very expensive Williamsburg, Park Slope, and Brooklyn Heights actually boast cheaper pizza. Often, the area of the city with the most office buildings–Midtown in Manhattan, Center City in Philadelphia, the Loop in Chicago–have the most or near the most expensive pizza in their respective cities.

There are surely some unexplained factors that skew the results; maybe it’s amount of available retail space, maybe it’s population density, maybe it’s ease of delivery. Who knows! One thing is for certain: Manhattan is expensive as heck.

Via NPRDN