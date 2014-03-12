Household Cleaners Get An Eco-Friendly Makeover

How many empty cleaning spray bottles do you think you’ve thrown out in your lifetime? Even those who opt for environmentally friendly cleaning solutions regularly toss out their plastic containers. On top of the cost of constantly replacing bottles, the toll on the environment adds up.

Designer Manuel Perez Prada of Portland-based design firm Ziba, which brought us a revamped clothes hanger back in 2012, has just given the spray bottle an eco-friendly redesign. Instead of infinitely replacing bottles of cleaning spray, users, according to his concept, would refill Ziba’s Pure bottle using tap water mixed with a variety of concentrate tabs targeted for different types of cleaning. The tab is inserted into the bottle and then is automatically punctured when the bottle is screwed shut, much like a K-cup or Nespresso pod. When researching how best to redesign the spray bottle, Ziba found that 95% of standard cleaning solutions are nothing but water. They figured mixing cleaning solutions at home, instead of in a factory, would save families money and reduce costs of shipping and packaging materials.





What’s more, the bottle’s functionality is improved: it can shoot an endless stream of solution when in “spray” mode, or it can just squirt. The on/off/spray/squirt modes are marked by Morse-code-like dashes on a rotating nozzle, which was inspired by the shape and function of a camera isis.

And, it’s not hideous–unlike most gaudily labeled bottles of Fantastik, Windex, or Clorox–so it might not have to hide in shame in kitchen cabinets when not in use. (The bugle-shaped white bottle with bright green accents won a 2013 Red Dot Design Award.) Unfortunately, Pure is only a concept, though Ziba Labs is in the process of pitching it to potential manufacturers.CD