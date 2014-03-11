Frequently Asked Questions: Innovation By Design Awards and Conference 2014

May I enter more than one project? Yes. You must complete a separate entry form for each project you enter.

May I enter my project in more than one category?

Yes. You may select more than one category from the Categories field. Each category is $100.

If I’m a student, may I enter in both the student and professional categories?

Yes. Only the student category will be at the discounted rate of $50.

Who can enter the awards?

Anyone over the age of 18 may enter.

May I return to edit my entry before I’ve paid?

Yes. You may go back to the entry form’s fields any time after you begin filling out the form and have provided your email address.

May I edit the entry form after I pay?

Yes. You may edit your entry form until registration closes on May 5, 2014. Your receipt will contain a link back to the entry form where you may access your previously saved entries under Your Entries (below).

Will I receive a confirmation of payment?

Yes. Your receipt will be sent to the email address you have provided. It will contain information appropriate for business and tax purposes.