Just A Few Days Left To Enter The 2014 Innovation By Design Awards!

We’re delighted to announce the 2014 Innovation By Design Awards! The awards celebrate the smartest, most ambitious, most inventive design that marries good business and cultural impact. We’re accepting entries until May 5.
Finalists are featured on Co.Design as well as in a special issue of Fast Company magazine, and the winners are announced at an awards ceremony in October, following a day-long conference on the newest thinking in the field of design. See all of last year’s winners in our slide show above.
This year we have 10 categories: Apps, Data Visualization, Experimental, Graphic, Products, Social Good, Spaces, Health, Experience, and Students. Go here for full competition details and to check out our growing roster of all-star judges.
We can’t wait to see what you come up with. Happy entering!CD