Uh, Wanted? A 3-D Printed Spoon That Can’t Possibly Spoon

The spoon does one thing really well, and that’s enough. It scoops liquids for slurping. And we all eat enough soup, stew, and melty ice cream that the spoon has dominated cutlery for millennia.

But a new, 3-D printed spoon called Thee Spoon, by the studio Eragatory, defies all of your expectations of what a spoon is. Because where most spoons have curved, liquid-loving surface, the Thee Spoon has a gaping hole, thanks to an organically printed wireframe build that trades any functionality for “subverting the logic of perfection” and capturing “moments of collapse/disequilibrium and a balance in between etiquette dining and painful torture tools.”





Is it art? I hope so, because as an earnest spoon and a real product, it’s an amazingly unintentional parody of the democratization of 3-D printing. In a world where everyone can be a designer, you will have to suffer every idiot you know potentially designing your next spoon with a gaping hole in it.

Eragatory didn’t respond to our inquiry, but inside their Shapeways storefront, they do list the mantra “Fuck, form follows function.” (Which according to their punctuation, do they mean, “Fuck that known mantra ‘form follows function,'” or do they mean “Fuck, it’s obvious, idiots, form follows function!”?) For what it’s worth, they do sell perfectly functional silverware (including a working spoon!) of a similar aesthetic, but then they also sell a series of “vases” that, much like the Thee Spoon, are the epitome of irony, featuring too many holes to possibly contain liquid and qualify as a vase.





Creative commentary or silly mistakes? The world may never know. But personally speaking, there’s no way I’m forking over $22 for a spoon incapable of slopping Chunky Monkey into my mouth, no matter how snarky its design.

Order it here?MW