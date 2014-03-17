Turner Sports Reinvents How Fans Watch March Madness

There’s a method to how Turner Sports approaches March Madness. There has to be. The company produces the official app for the NCAA men’s basketball tournament one of the year’s biggest sporting events. Starting with the first round on Tuesday, NCAA March Madness Live offers three weeks of college hoops–live streaming of 67 games and four additional broadcasts (more on that later)–for smartphones, tablets, laptops, and PCs.

NCAA March Madness Live had record viewership last year: more than 14 million hours of live video streamed, a 168% increase.

The app includes all sorts of bells and whistles, from curated social media feeds to a mobile-optimized bracket. Together, they acknowledge one of the central realities of how fans watch sports today: with one eye on the screen, the other on Twitter, Instagram, Deadspin, and any number of sites offering live event coverage. Fans don’t just want the game’s score; they want the conversation around the game. With March Madness Live, Turner Sports–which co-produces the tournament coverage online and on TV with CBS Sports–gathers all that social media under a single umbrella, ensuring relevance at a time when fans might split their attention among dozens of other sources.

11 Months And 15 Days

Not long after the championship game last April, Mark Johnson and his staff at Turner Sports were back at work. The basketball teams themselves may not be able to work together year-round (them’s the rules), but the team behind the tournament’s popular online and mobile apps does. “We spend 11 months and 15 days on these products,” says Johnson, vice president of business operations for Turner Sports.





What takes so long? The group scraps nearly all of the previous version of March Madness Live and starts over. It designed the apps to be compatible with various devices (iPad, iPhone, Android, Kindle, etc.) and the latest operating systems and to incorporate newer technology, such as Vine and Instagram. Whatever they create is tested for months (and on regular-season games in February) to ensure that it can withstand massive amounts of traffic. Last year, March Madness Live delivered 49 million live feeds of the games.

“The easy way would be to take 60% or 70% of the product every year and just tweak that,” Johnson says. Instead, two weeks after Louisville’s thrilling title win over Michigan, engineers, developers, and designers gathered at Turner’s Atlanta offices, and “We said, ‘Okay, What can we do differently?'”

A Better Bracket

The bracket is more than a schedule of the games. It’s the event’s defining infographic, telling the story of the tournament–survival, failure, upsets–round after round. The ubiquitous format is now used to chart competition of any kind, even beyond basketball. (Here at CoDesign, we’re using it to enlist readers to crown the greatest living designer.) Last year, the bracket on March Madness Live didn’t do it justice. The limited navigation only allowed searching by region. This year, the bracket is optimized for smartphones and tablets. Pinch and zoom any branch to watch live action or retrieve highlights and results of earlier games. “We gave the bracket that cool factor,” Johnson says.