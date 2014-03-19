Magnetic Hangers Are Perfect For Neat Freaks

Hooks: good for pirates, annoying for clothes. The hooks on clothes hangers get caught in loose knits, get tangled with each other, break off, bend, and do all kinds of other irritating things. But what if we could get rid of the hooks altogether?

Flow Design, a German-Latvian company, created these magnetic hangers that could solve all those problems. Called Cliq, the hangers have no hooks, but instead are shaped like an upside-down V. At the height of the V, where the two arms meet, is a powerful magnet. So you actually just snap the hanger to the underside of the clothes rack.





Dezeen says the Cliq can attach to either a square or circular pole, and that the magnets are strong enough to hold up 4.5 pounds of material, which should be able to handle anything but the heaviest of garments (maybe, just maybe, you own a heavy wool peacoat that weighs more than that). The designers insist that the degradation of the magnets over time–a natural property of all magnets–won’t be a problem, and that they’ll lose less than 1% of their strength after 10 years.

The Cliq solves a key problem through the magnets’ natural attraction and repelling properties. Instead of hooks tangling with each other, the magnets actually repel each other, so they can’t get any closer than a centimeter or two. That creates a nice, even gap between your clothes (paging all neat freaks).

Another cool thing about the Cliq is that it actually saves a good few inches of vertical space, because you’re chopping the hook off the hanger. That could make it useful in, say, a two-tiered closet where vertical space is at a premium. On the other hand, the price of these things is premium too; in black, white, or natural colors, they’ll cost €149, which is more than $200.