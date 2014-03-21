Berg Wants To Be The Platform To Make Any Dumb Appliance Smart

What does the Internet of Things look like? That’s the million-…err…billion-dollar question. To London design studio Berg, it looks a lot like this washing machine it’s dubbed Cloudwash .

Cloudwash connects to the cloud via Wi-Fi to do things like send your iPhone a push notification when a load is finished. But it doesn’t require touch screens to tap into the magic. Analog buttons on Cloudwash’s face also allow for one-touch ordering of more detergent through Amazon, too, demonstrating how smart the simplest controls can become once they’re wired to the web.

It’s an impressive piece. But in reality, Cloudwash is not for sale. It’s just a Zanussi washing machine that Berg hacked without the company’s blessing, adding just a bit of inexpensive hardware to connect it online.

“They weren’t pissed off, which was nice,” laughs Berg CEO Matt Webb. “They were a combination of impressed and completely bemused.”

Why would Berg expend the energy? Because of that billion-dollar question: What does the Internet of Things look like? Nobody is all that certain yet, but Berg has to show the world some vision of the Internet of Things so that they can sell their new, only product: Their connective cloud service that basically is the Internet part of the Internet of Things, a digital ether that can make any Wi-Fi connected appliance smart.

For years, London design consultancy Berg inspired products of Silicon Valley’s giants. A company like Google or Intel would hire the studio to build some neat prototypes–things like desk lamps that transformed a work surface into a giant touch screen. And while those products wouldn’t even necessarily make it to market, they could serve as a beacon to a Google engineer, encouraging them to pursue and refine vital components of the future.





Six months ago, Berg gave that life up. Inspired by its own Little Printer, a charming Wi-Fi-connected printer that fed you your day’s news and schedule on receipt paper, it became a one-product studio instead. But paradoxically, the team wouldn’t focus on selling the Little Printer. They wanted to sell the service behind the Little Printer, the Berg Cloud, or what has since been renamed simply Berg. That’s right, Berg the design consultancy is now Berg the subscription cloud service, a turnkey solution for any manufacturer, small or large, to transform a dumb product into a smart product.