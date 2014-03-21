The Early Posters For “Gravity” Capture The Terror Of Space

Framestore, a visual-effects and animation studio, designed the posters for the many-Oscar-winning film Gravity. The final posters, the ones we saw in movie theaters and subway stops, are lovely, but we’re just as taken by the early, unused poster designs Framestore just revealed .

The final posters are scary; they get at the terror of the movie, of the characters being trapped far from home. But the early, unused posters are more stark and severe, in black and white, with minimal movement. They show a repeated motif of reaching–reaching toward Earth, toward another person, toward safety. We love seeing the way this kind of art develops and changes into something approved by a movie studio to be plastered on the sides of buses. Make sure to click through the slideshow above to watch the progression.

[via io9]DN