How Do You Know When A Design Is Really Done?

David Fincher did 99 takes of the first scene in The Social Network. James Dyson made 5,127 vacuum-cleaner prototypes. Meanwhile, Paula Scher sketched out what became the Citi logo on a napkin on the first try. How do you know when a design is done–neither over-analyzed nor too facile? It’s a question that doesn’t just apply to product designers, as our latest advice-seeking reader knows:

“When you’re making something (whether it’s a family Christmas card or a consumer product), how do you know when you’ve done enough testing? Or too much? Put another way: How do you balance a thirst for data with your gut instinct?”

The tension between form and function, taste and testing, is unavoidable in design. Skew too far in one direction and you get Google splitting hairs over 41 shades of blue; too far in the other, and you get the Mac Cube. Finding the middle way can be a fraught process.

But it doesn’t have to be, says mobile designer Luke Wroblewski. No stranger to rigorous testing, Wroblewski has to make sure his designs work on dozens of different devices. But he’s also unafraid to commit to idiosyncratic choices, like the odd split-screen interface for the desktop version of his polling app Polar.

What’s his secret? Data and intuition, he says, should “complement each other, not compete.” The way to put that maxim into action is to forget about aiming for some objective bulls-eye of perfection–all due apologies to Steve Jobs–and treat the act of creation as a continual learning experience that empirical research and gut instinct both inform.