A Kaleidoscopic Supercut Of Wes Anderson Movies

Remember “Centered,” that cool video from last week that showed how much Wes Anderson loves perfectly symmetrical subjects in the foreground? Well, Luis Enrique Rayas took that video and ran with it, creating “Kaleidoscoped.”

“Kaleidoscoped” is just what it sounds like: the original “Centered” video reflected off itself to create a kaleidoscopic effect. The supercut is totally surreal; it can take a second of processing to figure out exactly what’s being shown in each little cut, since everything’s been chopped and warped by a kaleidoscope, but the clips should be familiar (at least, to Wes Anderson fans (“Wes Fandersons”?). You can check it out here.DN