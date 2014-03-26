Check Out The Awesome Creative Workspaces Of Co.Design Readers

Last week, we asked you to tweet us photos of your cool work spaces. We hoped that your creative nooks would inspire others, in the same way that these workspaces of 14 leading creative minds inspired us. The article featured shots from photographer Todd Selby’s latest coffee table book, Fashionable Selby , which gives us a peek into the colorful creative zones of Andrew Logan, Nicola Formichetti, Fred Butler, and others.

For the most part, the work spaces have tabletops brimming with swatches and notebooks, and mood boards full of textures and fabrics that will soon become finished garments. Many of the studios offer tantalizing peeks at the designers’ sources of inspiration. Van Herpen, for example, has a mood board in her Amsterdam office filled with feathers and bits of skeletons, which likely help her imagine her 3-D printed dresses. Isabel Marant, whose designs often have unusual, sculptural silhouettes, has a studio devoid of sketchbooks, because she crafts by draping and playing with fabrics. And several others simply work in a nest of chaos–evidence, perhaps, that a messy office can make you more creative?

Thanks for sending responses–many of you work in lovely spaces (lucky)! If you sent us a photo, you might just find your work area on display here, or on our Pinterest board. And we’d love to see more of your spaces, so keep them coming! Shoot us a tweet at @FastCoDesign with the hashtag #mycreativespace. Here, some of our favorites so far:

