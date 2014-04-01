From Amorphism To Zoom, The Field Notes Of Graphic Design

You can never have too many notebooks. My girlfriend, for example, has a set of 50 colorful Field Notes, one for each state , which she writes all of her ideas in when she goes on road trips. I like to think these A-B-C-Design notebooks are the perfect analog: Little bound volumes that artists, illustrators, architects, and others can use as they explore design concepts, ranging from amorphism to zoom.

The notebook series is the second alphabetic design concept by Turkish designer Volkan Olmez. A graduate of Istanbul’s Bilgi University design department, Olmez had previously put together a glossary of architectural terms that he released online as a series of posters. Three years later, Olmez decided he wanted to try to do the same thing but with graphic design terms.





“Whenever I’m researching a new thing, I’m always thinking about how I can turn this written knowledge into something visual, and submit it as a visual dictionary to a larger audience,” Olmez says. He decided to make his glossary of graphical design terms into notebooks and postcards because he thought those forms would be the most efficient way to share his work.

Each notebook features a single letter uniquely designed to represent a graphical concept: amorphous, bold, contour, dimension, ephemera, form, glaze, harmony, italic, justify, kerning, layers, margin, noise, opacity, pixel, quick mask, resolution, saturation, transform, unit, vector, warp, xerography, yardstick, and zoom.

Right now, Olmez’s notebooks aren’t for sale, but he hopes to have blank notebooks featuring his designs available for order soon. You can see more of his work at his official website.JB