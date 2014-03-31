Announcing The Winner Of Co.Design Bracket Madness!

With your help, we compiled a bracket featuring some of the greatest designers alive. You cast almost 100,000 votes over the course of the two-week tournament, pushing your favorite designers closer and closer to the championship.

The final match pitted Rams, former product design chief at Braun, against graphic designer Massimo Vignelli. In the end, Rams beat Vignelli 55% to 45%.

Both men espoused a minimalist approach to problem-solving, but we suspect it was Rams’s “10 principles for good design” that gave him the edge. His 10 commandments resonate with designers across disciplines to this day. Thank you everyone who voted in the tournament. Got an idea for next year’s tournament? Let us know in the comments.

Suzanne LaBarre and Mark Wilson contributed reporting.GW