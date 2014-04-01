Rothko And Mondrian Get Glitch-Art Makeovers

No image on the Internet is safe from the hands of code-hacking glitch artists–not even the hallowed work of modern art masters. And in some cases, that’s a good thing. In a new series by digital artist and painter Stuart Atteberry , Mark Rothko’s deep, overwhelming color fields and Piet Mondrian’s clean, geometric grids get glitchy makeovers. The resulting videos, “Sorting Out Mondrian” and “Sorting Out Rothko,” offer beautiful digital reinterpretations of the artists’ classic works.

Taking these abstract pieces apart at the seams gives a new perspective on their compositions. “Many old artists helped to push humanity along the path of better understanding, and I’m using glitch methods to re-examine those understandings,” the Minneapolis-based Atteberry tells Co.Design. It’s like he’s looking at these works on a particle level, turning vast swaths of color into tiny pixellated specks. To make these videos, Atteberry chooses a selection of works by each artist that will blend well together and uses image manipulation software Gimp as well as a program called GlitchSort to organize the pixels in the painting by brightness. He then animates the sorted pixels, sending them cascading dreamily across the “canvas.” It’s like the paint has turned to liquid again. The waterfalls of color resemble visualizations of music, crescendos of hues that bring static works to mesmerizing life.

Stay tuned for Atteberry’s glitchy treatment of Jackson Pollack.

