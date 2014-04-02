Pentagram Ushers Sotheby’s Into The 21st Century, With Sleek New Brand ID

How do you use typography and graphic design to convey the stature and historical legacy of the 300-year-old auction powerhouse that is Sotheby’s, while still maintaining a modern sensibility? That was the challenge Pentagram partner Abbott Miller faced when he was tasked with redesigning the company’s entire brand identity, from the website, magazine, and catalog down to its bidding paddles and stationery.

This is how Sotheby’s should’ve looked all along.

The results of Miller’s redesign, unveiled this week after two years of work, are not so much a drastic rebrand, but feel “more like how Sotheby’s should’ve looked all along,” Miller tells Co.Design. “We wanted a kind of click moment, when suddenly Sotheby’s just felt more like itself.”





Sotheby’s visual identity last saw a drastic overhaul 12 years ago in the wake of a scandal. CEO Alfred Taubman had been indicted for engaging in a price-fixing conspiracy with archrival Christie’s, and in an attempt to present a new face to the world, Sotheby’s changed its logo’s typeface from a historic serif to a clean, modern Gill Sans-based sans serif. “The idea was that they were turning over a new leaf, establishing a new transparency as a publicly traded company,” Miller says, “but what happened was they kind of severed their connection to this really historic lineage.”

The company was founded in 1744 and has since grown into one of the world’s largest auction houses, with salesrooms in Paris, Zurich, Milan, Geneva, Beijing, Hong Kong, and Doha. “The font felt neutral and not very elegant, cold and disconnected, and didn’t conjure the sense of the stature of the organization,” Miller says.





Miller was hired in 2011 to redesign Sotheby’s website–which he describes as being “crazy and chaotic”–but he found that he was getting all kinds of other feedback about how the company’s identity just didn’t feel like Sotheby’s. The website redesign suddenly expanded into an entire brand identity redesign. “We got a mandate to reconnect with the history of Sotheby’s,” he says.

Miller replaced the 12-year-old logo with a new one that uses the elegant Mercury typeface, designed by Jonathan Hoeffler. “This font in particular was really effective for us–it has this great new/old sensibility to it stylistically. It’s chiseled, classic, and refined.” And it scales well, maintaining its beauty as it gets bigger in signage, something the old wordmark had trouble doing. The use of upper and lower case construction maintains a modern sensibility, because “all caps is a little clunky and not useful,” Miller says. Benton Sans is used as a secondary font across communication channels, and Freight is a tertiary typeface used for display and headlines.