A Better Way To Make Your Bed

My current strategy for putting on a duvet cover, a cheapie from Target, is to grasp each corner of my down comforter and literally crawl inside the duvet cover like it’s a tent, pushing each corner of the comforter into each corner of the duvet cover. And then two days later I have to do it again, because the comforter gets all bunched up in there anyway. It is a terrible system! Luckily, a new Kickstarter project could solve what is definitely one of the biggest problems in my life–in all of our lives.

Crane & Canopy, a direct-to-customer company based in California that makes bedding, recently posted a Kickstarter for a project that’s been in the works for the past year and a half: the Nova, a duvet cover that is actually easy to use.





Typically, a duvet cover has an opening at the bottom edge, closed with big buttons. The Nova system moves the duvet’s opening from the very bottom to near the middle, and replaces the traditional button closing system with a zipper. That makes it easier to insert the comforter into the duvet: you only have to get half of it inside at a time. The zipper is covered with a nice-looking flap, which keeps it hidden as well as protected, so it doesn’t feel like you’re sleeping on a zipper. Most ingeniously, it comes with little ribbons in each corner of the duvet’s interior, so you can tie your comforter in place.

And the Nova actually looks pretty nice! It’s available in charcoal or white (though more colors will be available as it hits larger funding goals). It’s already passed its funding goal with more than 20 days to go, so it looks like those other colors will probably get made.

One problem: the Nova is pricey. It starts at $150 for the twin-sized duvet and two pillowcases. A full/queen size costs $160, and a king or California king costs $190. (There are a few more expensive bundles as well, including pillow shams and a down comforter and things like that.) You can check it out here. The company says they’ll start shipping them out this summer.