The More Beautiful Wikipedia That Almost Was

Today, Wikipedia is launching a redesign across more than 32 million pages in hundreds of languages . That’s staggering in scope, but the changes are pretty conservative, equating mostly to a new font for the section headers.

There was another Wikipedia that could have been*, parent organization Wikimedia’s designers told us last week. It was a bolder redesign, a Wikipedia optimized for a cross-platform experience on tablets, phones, and desktops. If featured thin columns, big images, and lots of white space. But “this was met with confounding failure,” says Wikimedia’s Director of User Experience Jared Zimmerman. “[The community thought that] we were doing too much to determine how Wikipedia was displayed.”

You know Wikipedia. It fills your browser with a wall of end-to-end text that consumes everything, edging itself up against ever-tiny images that, for whatever reason, have been framed in a weak outline.

New

Old

The update changed quite a bit. It removed the superfluous frames around images–adding white space instead–and it made those images bigger by default, too. And maybe more importantly, its article text was squeezed into skinnier 715-pixel-wide columns–the same approach you might see used at the New York Times for its longform stories–rather than stretching the body copy infinitely wide. (Evidence suggests that wide text makes reading comprehension more difficult).

A mob mentality has kept Wikipedia’s design in the 1990s.

You’d think that the design-starved Wikipedia community would have been elated for the changes. But instead? Moments of the discussion read like a pitchfork-laden pile-on. One critic rued that the columns were “ludicrously narrow,” for instance. Another called an image wrapped by white space “a really bad idea…[a] hardly readable mixture of main text and captions.” These criticisms feel like kneejerks, stinking with the discomfort of the new or different. To be fair, often the hive mind offered valid criticism–like this technical discussion about the effect of gray text on the eye. But other seemingly good points, like that the skinnier columns were breaking existing tables that are so popular on Wikipedia, would have been spotted by the designers on their own anyway.





Too many cooks are apt to spoil the soup, and Wikipedia is the ultimate ruled-by-committee entity. Every word typed within the network can be scrutinized or edited by anyone–literally 500 million monthly users worldwide. That check-and-balance system is the very premise on which Wikipedia can operate as a gargantuan, objective source of the world’s information, and yet, as the design team shared its creative process behind a more beautiful Wikipedia, right down to some of the earliest pencil sketches, the response ultimately manifested into a mob mentality that’s keeping Wikipedia’s design in the 1990s.