12 Of The Coolest Modern Houses You Can Rent On Airbnb

We can’t always afford the kind of beautiful, austere modern housing design that we love; even just the furniture can break the bank, let alone the house itself. But it can be surprisingly affordable to rent an incredibly gorgeous modern house or apartment, and Airbnb, the online rental service, has made it really easy to find amazing places to stay. We collected 13 of our favorites, located all over the world, from Wisconsin to Oaxaca to Copenhagen to Tokyo.