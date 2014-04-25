10 Tiny Houses You Can Rent On Airbnb

Tiny houses–and we mean really tiny–are having a moment. And we love them! We love that they’re so compact, like dollhouses. We love that they only have enough space for the essentials, and that everything fits neatly where it needs to go. We love all the little tricks architects use to stuff a full house’s worth of appliances and functionality into only a couple hundred square feet at most. But we also are lazy, and don’t really feel like uprooting our own lives for tiny houses. Luckily, there are lots of perfect teensy houses on Airbnb that can be rented, all over the world, from cabins to Airstream trailers to treehouses. Check out 10 of our favorites in the slide show above.DN