10 Tiny Houses You Can Rent On Airbnb

Tiny houses–and we mean really tiny–are having a moment. And we love them! We love that they’re so compact, like dollhouses. We love that they only have enough space for the essentials, and that everything fits neatly where it needs to go. We love all the little tricks architects use to stuff a full house’s worth of appliances and functionality into only a couple hundred square feet at most. But we also are lazy, and don’t really feel like uprooting our own lives for tiny houses. Luckily, there are lots of perfect teensy houses on Airbnb that can be rented, all over the world, from cabins to Airstream trailers to treehouses. Check out 10 of our favorites in the slide show above.DN
collectionsNewslettersInnovation FestivalCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens