The Most Fabulous Houses Of 2014

Every year, the American Institute of Architects honors the best residential design in the U.S., recognizing, as the organization puts it, “good housing as a necessity of life, a sanctuary for the human spirit, and a valuable national resource.”


Today, the organization announced its 2014 AIA Housing Awards, which highlight ten diverse projects from a beautiful weekend home near a British Columbia ski resort, to a Los Angeles condo building with an adjustable facade, to a breakthrough housing development that supports adults with autism in Sonoma, California. All of the residences incorporate energy-efficient features, such as green roofs, natural ventilation, and passive solar design that helps keep the interior comfortable with a modicum of energy output.

Check out the winners in the slideshow above.


