Go (Literally) Behind Your Favorite Album Covers

Have you ever looked the album cover of The Yellow Submarine and pondered whether anyone is standing behind the Beatles in that classic psychedelic illustration? Or considered what the back of David Bowie’s fancy red hairdo on the cover of Aladdin Sane might have looked like?





If you’re like most people, probably not. So you don’t have to, Flickr user Harvezt spends a lot of time re-imagining classic album art as it might look from behind. The results are clever examples of how inventive graphic design can give us new perspectives on classic, ubiquitous images. Thanks to Harvezt, we now know that Nirvana’s naked Nevermind baby was not just swimming towards a dollar bill, but also towards a stick of deodorant and a floating handgun.

See more of Harvezt's handiwork here.