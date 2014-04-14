An Illustrated History Of Famous Cookies

The sweet wafers that only soulless individuals dislike supposedly originated in 7th-century Persia, one of the first countries to cultivate sugar. Ever since, we humans have invented near infinite varieties of cookies, from stroopwafel to Oreos and from fat rascals to gingerbread men.

Now we have the low-down on how and when each cookie came about. SweeTooth Design has created a mouth-watering poster that illustrates the genesis of 30 of today’s most famous cookies. The macaron, we learn, has roots in 20th-century France, while the meringue was first baked in 17th-century Britain and the Sesame Seed Ball hails from 7th-century China. As Cookie Monster so beautifully put it, “Om nom nom nom nom.”





SweeTooth Design is currently raising funds for the Genesis of the Cookie poster on Kickstarter. For SweeTooth’s in-depth research on each of the pictured cookie varieties, click here.CD