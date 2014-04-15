Minimal On Building A Bike That’s Ready For Anything (Even Chicago Weather)

Welcome to the worst winter in the last 30 years. January was tough, and February wasn’t much better. More snow, more cold, more wind. April is here, but let’s face it, Chicago doesn’t really warm up until June.

We’ve partnered with Oregon Manifest ‘s The Bike Design Challenge, a competition to create the ultimate urban utility bike. Over the next few months, we’ll be publishing the diaries of five design teams to give you a behind-the-scenes look at their creative processes. Here’s the first installment from Chicago-based Minimal.

Photo by AaronFirestein

Photo by AaronFirestein

Last December we got a call from the folks at Oregon Manifest. They threw down a challenge. Would Minimal be interested in representing the Chi in a competition to design and build the world’s best utility bike? They asked that we deliver a bike that adapts to the challenges of living and commuting in an urban environment, and does so with some verve. They also paired us with a killer frame builder, Garry Alderman from Method Bicycles. Together with Method, we agreed to pool our skills and starting working on the next greatest bike you didn’t know you have to own. With a deadline of July 1, there was no time to lose.

We wanted to develop a point of view that is universal, but infused with some of the local Chicago bike culture. Unfortunately, the project kicked off in the middle of winter. It’s been cold enough in Chicago to make your teeth hurt.

Photo by AaronFirestein

There were a couple days in January when a cup of boiling water thrown into the air would freeze before hitting the ground (we tried it–yes, it really works). We had snow on top of snow, deposited along all the city streets in giant piles of ice and muck.









The point is, it has been an unusually cold and snowy winter, and a less than perfect time to get out and ride a bike. We thought it would be tough to dive into Chicago bike culture in the middle of a deep freeze, but we were completely wrong.









To our amazement, we found people on bikes all winter long. Toughing it out. Committed. We didn’t have to go far from our studio in the West Loop for inspiration. It’s all around us. Commuters riding to work fill the city’s shared lanes in the worst weather. People define what it means to bike in Chicago; they are not defined by the seasons.