Are We Headed For A Talkpocalypse?

Apple has Siri. Google has Voice Search. Microsoft just announced Cortana on Windows Phones (think Siri mixed with the video game Halo). And Amazon’s new FireTV set top box will have voice control built right into the remote.

It doesn’t require much mental acuity to spot a trend: Voice control is becoming ubiquitous. But what does that actually mean? According to James L. McQuivey–an analyst at the global research and advisory firm Forrester Research–virtually every object in your whole life will be eavesdropping on you all the time. It’s all in a report McQuivey just published called “The Future of Voice Control Goes Far Beyond Dictation.”

And we read it so you don’t have to. Here are the major points:

Voice Is Going To Take Over.

For tech companies, the real money in voice control isn’t in the hardware. It’s in the software.

Cortana in “Halo”

In the future, Forrester imagines that you will say “order more toothpaste” when you finish brushing your teeth. Then a company like Amazon might send you more Crest. You might also be driving in your car, and say, “I’m running late, delay my morning appointment by 20 minutes,” and Google Calendar will handle the rest.

Voice Control Is Cheap For Consumers.

What makes this omnipresent voice connection possible, the researchers argue, is that you already have Internet-connected microphones all around you. Your smartphone has a mic. Your tablet has a mic. Your laptop has a mic. But more than that, tech companies could sell you standalone, Internet-connected microphones that are capable of sticking to your bathroom mirror or your car’s dashboard for $25–and still cut a profit.