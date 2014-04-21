This 3-D Printed Lampshade Pops Up And Packs Flat

Lampshades don’t box up very well. Luckily, we can now avoid that problem with this 3-D printed lampshade by Dutch designer Michiel Cornelissen Ontwerp–a boon for urbanites on the move. (The last time I moved, I carried my hollow-shaped, space-wasting, easily punctured lampshade by hand.)

Like other flat-packed products, such as this kayak, this bike, and even this astronomically priced table, the ZooM is great for the lease-ending realities of apartment living. Its pentagonal arrangement of interlocked plastic spirals can be 3-D printed flat–making it cheaper to make and easier to ship. Thread a light bulb cord through the center and watch it pop out, like a tent, into a classic lampshade shape.





ZooM is something of a 4-D object, where the fourth dimension is self-assembly. That fluidity is a theme in Ontwerp’s designs–for example, his technique for 3-D printing the hinges on these sunglasses nixes the need for any assembly.

The ZooM lampshades start at about $150, and can be had here.MR