Why The Internet Fetishizes Old Photos

Looking at historical photographs feeds our nostalgia and renders long-gone moments disarmingly real. Retronauting is the newfangled term for our old-fashioned affection for vintage shots–so called for its namesake photo-sharing site , says Jonathan Jones at the Guardian.

We can also read a lot, in retrospect, into old photos. A shot of Jawaharlal Nehru laughing with Lady Mountbatten just before Indian Independence recalls not only the magnitude of the events around 1947 but also the affair they apparently had. A photo of the opening ceremony in Woodstock titillates because we now know that the festival was a defining cultural moment in American history.

Can you pine for postwar Britain without having experienced postwar Britain?

Can nostalgia explain why the average Millennial enjoys old photos, too? Can you pine for postwar Britain without having experienced postwar Britain? Psychologist Clay Routledge, who studies nostalgia at North Dakota State University, thinks so. He says there are two types of nostalgia: autobiographical (a fondness for your own memories) and historical (a fondness for broader cultural ones).

“There’s this notion that younger generations stay connected to older generations because we pass down our nostalgia,” Routledge tells Co.Design. “So I think one way this historical nostalgia works is, just like people pass down keepsakes in their family, we pass down memories.”

The science of nostalgia is a relatively young one–it emerged in the last few decades. For most of modern history, nostalgia has been seen in a negative light. Physicians in the 17th and 18th centuries viewed it as a neurological disease. After that it was seen as more of a depressive and regressive state: being stuck in the past. But the evidence has made a strong pivot, with behavioral scientists now convinced that nostalgia offers psychological benefits.