Google Ventures On 12 Shortcuts Designers Should Never Take

Designers can be tempted to cut corners to get the job done. Whether you’re a designer–or a CEO, a product manager, or an engineer who works with designers–you’ll want to watch out for these shortcuts. Great designers don’t need the dark arts to succeed.

The shiny object

Distracting a decision-maker with fancy effects to wallpaper over a mediocre solution. “Don’t worry about the user flows… check this out this sweet parallax effect!”





The mirage

Using ideal photographs, perfect-length names, and carefully written descriptions to make an interface look immaculate.

The under-the-radar

Sneaking design past decision-makers: “Oh boy, if we make any changes we’ll miss our launch date by three weeks. So how about we just launch and see?”

The horse trader

Making trade-offs that have nothing to do with the project at hand: “Sure, we can squeeze another ad in there if you agree to improve the signup flow, too.”

The designer’s veto

Playing the “I’m the designer” card to veto a decision. It’s tempting to shut down a product discussion simply by dint of your job title, but if you can’t explain a design decision in language that other people will understand, you don’t deserve to wear your Ampersandwich T-shirt.

The false facade

Designing a single screen in isolation and getting approval before you’ve really thought things through: “Great, we have sign off! Now we just have to figure everything out.”