Watch: How Two Artists Etch A Castle Onto A Single Grain Of Sand

While most of us use tens of thousands of grains of sand to create our sand castles (at least!), photographer Vik Muniz and MIT researcher Marcelo Coelho make castles with just one grain. After four years of experimenting, the pair discovered how to use a Focused Ion Beam (FIB), a device usually used for imprinting circuits on microchips, to etch microscopic images of magnificent castles onto tiny rock fragments. An entire drawing is less than half a millimeter in length, and individual lines range from just 0.4- to 1-micrometer wide. The Creators Project explores this impressive, obsessive process in a short documentary.