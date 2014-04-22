How To Get Paid To Play With Lego All Day

David Fautley has what has to be one of the best jobs around: He plays with Lego for a living. As a modeler at England’s Legoland Windsor, he designs and assembles the Lego models set up all around the park, from a 250,000-brick horse to a sports stadium featuring 3,000 minifigures .

If you can build a Lego sphere, you can do anything.

Fautley advised the Guardian on how to get his sweet gig. First, you’ll need to know how to wrangle a sphere out of rectangular bricks:

“When you first come to Legoland as a junior model maker you have to build a sphere to get a handle of shape construction to be able to make heads in the future,” he told the paper. “It’s said that if you can master that challenge you can do anything.”

Legoland Windsor via Flickr user Karen Roe

A background in design helps, as does some technical expertise:

A degree in some form of fine art and design is needed to get into model making. Architects are very much welcomed as are sign makers. While there isn’t a specific set of qualifications needed, you will need to know your way around industrial and 3-D design. It also helps to be a jack-of-all-trades to overlap and help with the wider team on the sound, water, electrical controls and the models of the park.

After working as an animation engineer running all the motorized, moving parts in the park and doing the plumbing to make the fountains in the mini Trafalgar Square work, Fautley graduated to the glorious task of model-making. He recounts the process of building a giant dinosaur, which required working in the belly of the beast, literally:

It was minus five degrees and snowing on the day we fitted him. He came on the back of a truck in three parts, so you can imagine the reaction through the streets of Windsor. I went inside the dinosaur’s belly for several claustrophobic hours to bolt him together.

I’ll bet he’s super popular on Take Your Child To Work Day.