Sleep Light

“There are multiple pillars of wellness,” says Raphael Auphan, product manager at Withings. “One is exercise, the other is nutrition, and the third one is sleep.” In the wearable wellness-device market, that third pillar is so far the least examined. Withings was early to fitness tracking; the French company released a smart scale in 2009 that could sync weight to an app via Wi-Fi. Its new Aura alarmclock system goes on sale this spring, and represents a big move beyond tallying up figures (steps, pounds, hours slept) to actually offering help. It’s designed to appeal to the very laziest among us: Slip a fabric-covered sensor under the mattress and open an app, and the Aura gets to work.