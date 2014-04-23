Mmmm. A Live Cooking Show That’s 100% Food Porn

A bowl of honey oozes into frame. A cup of cocoa is carefully tipped to spill in casual opulence. Nuts and seeds are sprinkled everywhere. A cutting board is turned a few millimeters to the perfect angle. Whose hands are doing the work? We never know.

It’s like a cover of Saveur magazine has come to life.

This isn’t a professional food photo shoot. It’s a live cooking show called Now You’re Cooking. By Stockholm creative agency House of Radon, in a promotion for Electrolux, the video looks nothing like your average Food Network programming, in which an overzealous personality talks you through the steps of making some new spin on boneless skinless chicken breasts. Instead, there are no words at all, as a camera fixates on a meticulously staged and styled kitchen surface, and you watch dishes get prepared like a cover of Saveur has come to life.





The all-day programming will last just three days (April 22 to April 24) and feature a mere 15 recipes over that time (roughly five meals a day). But the preparation was intense. Each moment has been choreographed by a food stylist and a chef, who are working in concert to manage more than 1,000 different set pieces involved in the shoot.

“Luckily there has not been anything going very wrong yet, mostly due to rigorous planning,” explains co-director Albin Holmqvist. “If this were a regular commercial, we would probably do some retakes, but it has gone surprisingly well.”





I’ve been staring at the feed for too long this morning, and I can attest that the presentation is nothing short of meticulous–as in, Martha Stewart is a disorganized slob by comparison, meticulous. If Now You’re Cooking were a channel on TV, my TV would be set to it all the time.

Watch it here.