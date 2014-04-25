Announcing 8 New Judges For The 2014 Innovation By Design Awards

We’re delighted to announce eight new judges for the 2014 Innovation By Design Awards .

The Innovation By Design Awards celebrate inventive solutions in the world of design and business. Honors are given in 10 categories: apps, data visualization, experimental design, graphic design, products, design for social good, spaces, health, experience design, and student design. Finalists are featured on Co.Design as well as in a special issue of Fast Company magazine, and the winners are announced at an awards ceremony in October.

The luminaries you see here will join a cast of more than 20 designers, thinkers, and business leaders in judging the awards (full list of judges here).





Gadi Amit – President of New Deal Design and the designer behind some of the most innovative and lasting technology devices created over the last decade, such as the FitBit tracker line, the Lytro Camera, the Netgear router, and many others.





James Dyson – Founder and chief engineer at Dyson, the maker of top-selling vacuums, fans, and hand dryers.





César A. Hidalgo – Head of the Macro Connections group at the MIT Media Lab and the ABC career development professor at MIT.





David Lauren – Executive vice president of advertising, marketing, and corporate communications for Ralph Lauren Corporation.