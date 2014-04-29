Be Your Own Warby Parker With These Mix-And-Match Magnetic Glasses

Magne-Hinge , the newest product from masterful designers over at Nendo , lets you snap your glasses apart so you can mix-and-match components at whim.

Magnets are what keep all the components of your eyeglasses in place–the magne-hinges are strong enough to keep the temples and earpieces attached to a 0.8 mm carved titanium frame.





As a specky guy myself, I love these. But sadly, as with many of Nendo’s creations, the Magne-Hinge glasses are difficult to get outside of Japan, where they’re being sold exclusively at Seibu Department Stores.JB