Be Your Own Warby Parker With These Mix-And-Match Magnetic Glasses

Magne-Hinge, the newest product from masterful designers over at Nendo, lets you snap your glasses apart so you can mix-and-match components at whim.
Magnets are what keep all the components of your eyeglasses in place–the magne-hinges are strong enough to keep the temples and earpieces attached to a 0.8 mm carved titanium frame.
As a specky guy myself, I love these. But sadly, as with many of Nendo’s creations, the Magne-Hinge glasses are difficult to get outside of Japan, where they’re being sold exclusively at Seibu Department Stores.JB