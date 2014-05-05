Deadline Extended For 2014 Innovation By Design Awards!

We’re pleased to announce that the deadline for the 2014 Innovation By Design Awards has been extended to May 13.

Winner in Interactive: Google Maps For iPhone

The Innovation By Design Awards celebrate the smartest, most ambitious, most inventive design that marries good business and cultural impact. Finalists are featured on Co.Design as well as in a special issue of Fast Company magazine, and the winners are announced at an awards ceremony in October, following a daylong conference on the newest thinking in the field of design.

Finalists in the Spaces category, Whangapoua Sled House.

This year we have 10 categories: Apps, Data Visualization, Experimental, Graphic, Products, Social Good, Spaces, Health, Experience, and Students. Go here for full competition details and to check out our roster of all-star judges.

Happy entering!CD