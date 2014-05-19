Tackle Any Problem With These 3 Questions

In previous posts, I shared questions that can help overcome fear of failure and others aimed at identifying your creative or entrepreneurial passion. But questioning can also be a great tool when it comes to problem-solving. Whatever challenge you’ve staked out–an entrepreneurial venture, a potential innovation, perhaps a social problem crying out for a fresh approach–asking the right questions, at the right time, can help you begin to tackle that problem and can even guide you toward a solution.

In my research for A More Beautiful Question, I analyzed dozens of innovation stories and found that questioning was not only central to the problem-solving process, but that certain types of questions–in particular Why, What if, and How queries, asked in a progressive sequence–seemed to be especially effective in helping innovators work towards a solution.

The following is the third in a three-part series of posts adapted from Warren Berger’s new book, A More Beautiful Question (Bloomsbury), for which he spoke with top designers, tech innovators, entrepreneurs, and leading creative thinkers to explore the art (and innovative potential) of asking the right questions. Read more:

Asking Why, What if, and How, in that order, can help one advance through three critical stages of problem-solving. “Why” questions are ideal for coming to grips with an existing challenge or problem–helping us understand why the problem exists, why it hasn’t been solved already, and why it might be worth tackling. “What if” questions can be used to explore fresh ideas for possible improvements or solutions to the problem, from a hypothetical standpoint. When it’s time to act on those ideas, the most effective types of questions are practical, action-oriented ones that focus on “how”: how to give form to ideas, how to test and refine them with the goal of transforming possibility into reality.

This cycle of inquiry can be seen in many of the stories of recent innovations by companies such as Netflix, Pandora, Square, Nest, and Airbnb. Or, for a more timeless example, take the invention of the Polaroid instant camera. It all started back in 1943 with a “why” question–though it wasn’t Polaroid founder Edwin Land who asked it. Land had taken a photograph of his three-year-old daughter, Jennifer, who was impatient to see the results. Her father tried to explain that the film had to be sent off for development, but Jennifer’s insistent question–Why do we have to wait for the picture?–stayed with Land. “I thought, ‘Why not? Why not design a picture that can be developed right away?,’” Land recalled in a speech years later.





After pondering the “why,” he began imagining and envisioning “what if” possibilities, chief among them: What if you could somehow have a darkroom inside a camera? But bringing that vision to life in an actual product required that Land and his Polaroid team answer some daunting “how” questions, along the lines of: How might one do chemical processing of film inside the camera? How could you actually create a printed photo within those constraints? How would the photo end up, quickly, in the hands of the user? It took several years of testing and prototyping before the finished product was introduced in 1948–at which time the problem, first identified and articulated by young Jennifer, was solved.