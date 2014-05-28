NYT Cooking: The Recipe Collection You’ve Been Waiting For

Remember all those Times recipes your mom clipped out and put in a binder? Well, until now, it has been easier to flip through that binder than it has been to save and search for recipes after they run in print. A simple search for “short ribs” turns up 11,600 results. Switch to the past 30 days and you get hundreds of articles, none of them recipes, linked to “ribs.”

Searching through 16,000 recipes is a total joy.

And I really like their adaptation of Animal’s Sweet-Sour Balsamic-Glazed Ribs! I need it regularly. But each time I cook it, I have to Google the recipe again. Sometimes I end up at an article about the recipe that links me to the recipe. It’s a process as messy as the ribs themselves.

The Gray Lady’s solution is NYT Cooking, a recipe site built within the NYT platform. Recently launched in beta, it’s a database just for the paper’s recipes, designed for power searching and convenient, orderly archiving of those much-loved recipes.

Old cooking website.

New cooking website.

The first thing you’ll notice when you load the site is a full-bleed food photo–a single dish to jolt your senses. It’s the opposite approach of the default NYT landing page, which is peppered with a variety of news, attention-grabbing stories, and links. Scroll down, and the page morphs into something more along the lines of Pinterest–recipes resemble white cards that you can save to your recipe box or share via social media. If you want to get fancy, you can save an entire meal’s worth of recipes or your favorite vegetarian dishes in a “collection.”

But it’s when you click on the search bar that the interface design feels fully composed. Expect a search for “dumplings” to pull up a few dozen delicious-looking recipe cards. Convenient drop-down menus let you filter the results. Maybe you want to filter results for a nut allergy, or for Asian dumplings, rather than for European dumplings. All non-relevant filters are smartly grayed out–a peanut butter search would deactivate the option to specify “nut free”–so a tedious custom search becomes swift.





Last week, after an internal NYT Innovation Report leaked, we found out that that the paper has spent 15 years trying to create the kind of platform that has finally resulted in NYT Cooking–but they couldn’t, because recipes were never tagged with ingredients or cooking times. The document says the Times spent “a huge sum to retroactively structure the data.” While it’s a stretch to say anything is worth a 15-year wait, searching through some 16,000 recipes, from Middle Eastern dinners to mashed sweet potatoes or dairy-free poached fish is a total joy, and it takes seconds.