BIG Designs Tableware Inspired By City Skylines

When an innovative architecture firm, a product design studio, and a porcelain legend collaborate, the result is this simple and beautifully realized tableware. TAC Big Cities is a collection of serving dishes by tableware company Rosenthal . Collaborating with the architecture firm BIG ( Bjarke Ingels Group ) and Kilo , a design firm founded by Lars Larsen, Rosenthal decorated its new line with skylines from cities around the world.





Each piece in the collection is devoted to one skyline, from cities such as Copenhagen, London, and Berlin, with the city’s silhouettes are drawn on white porcelain in a thin sketch of blue. At first look, the lines look like abstract squiggles, but on closer inspection, key landmarks like the Big Ben and the Eiffel tower become discernible. The line cleverly tests your knowledge of landmarks and provides a great way to spend your breakfast–musing over different pieces of beautiful architecture.

See more of the collection here.HH